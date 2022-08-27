Leon Madsen has revealed he and his team are already focusing on next year despite finishing second at the Speedway Grand Prix in Wroclaw.

Madsen is 16 points behind Bartosz Zmarzlik, who was eliminated in the semi-finals in Poland, with three rounds remaining in the season.

“We tried something new because before tonight’s event we were 22 points behind so I felt like we didn’t have too much to lose,” said Madsen.

“Obviously I want to keep my second place and it would still be very nice to achieve that.

“But if we want to win the world championship we have to improve a few things and lift our performance a little.

“That’s what we try to do on everything and tonight we tested some new equipment and I’m sure there is still more in the toolbox in the future.”

The 33-year-old is yet to win an event this season and has made just three finals compared to Zmarzlik who had a hat-trick of podiums prior to Wroclaw.

Madsen isn’t giving up on this year’s title, but is “sure” that next year will see him put up a bigger championship fight.

“Our focus is already on next year and it seems to be working very well,” added Madsen. “We still have some things to improve and we have some time to do that now.

“I’m sure when we get to the start of next season, you will see Leon Madsen fighting very hard for the world championship I’m very sure about that.

“I’m so hungry and determined to win the title one day and I think this year, it’s not over until it’s over but 16 points is a lot.

“Of course I’m going to try my best but our focus is definitely about next year and the beginning of the season.”

