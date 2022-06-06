Robert Lambert was delighted to make the first Speedway Grand Prix final of his career, and his sights are set on claiming a win in the near future.

The Brit was one of the few riders to adapt well to the tough, rutted track in Teterow.

His quality saw him into the final, but the 24-year-old was always on the back foot after a disappointing start and he had to settle for fourth place.

But it secured him 14 championship points, and kept him firmly in the mix for a place in the top six - which secures automatic qualification for next season’s World Championship.

“The beginning of the night was not so good,” Lambert said on Eurosport. “We changed bikes, made some progress and got into a semi and a final. That is what we are aiming for.

“I am disappointed with the way the final went, but when you look at it overall it is one of my best Grand Prix races and we said at the beginning of the season we want to be making finals.

“Today I made it and we know what the next step is.”

Reflecting on the final, Lambert said: “When the track is chopping up like today, you had to get out of the gate and get out in front. It was not to be in the final.

“I can add that experience of getting to the final to the catalogue.”

Lambert will have time to reflect on his run to the final before the season resumes at championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik’s home track in Gorzow on June 25.

- - -

