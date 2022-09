Speedway

'Whoa, whoa! Hang on!' - Tai Woffinden takes a tumble during qualifying for SGP in Vojens

Tai Woffinden didn't have the best of times during qualifying for the Speedway Grand Prix in Vojens, Denmark, hitting the deck during one of his runs. The Brit was able to get up with minimun damage however. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:11, an hour ago