Speedway

Wildcard Gleb Chugunov stuns field and takes top spot in qualification in Wroclaw

Watch the winning lap from the Speedway GP qualifying session at Wroclaw as wildcard Gleb Chugunov put in a stunning performance to take the top spot and stun the experienced pack. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:21, 8 minutes ago