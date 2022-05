Speedway

'You can carry a lot of speed' - Tai Woffinden talks up Prague track ahead of Czech Republic Speedway Grand Prix

The third race of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix season takes place in Prague, Czech Republic - a track familiar to three-time world champion Tai Woffinden. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+

00:00:35, 5 hours ago