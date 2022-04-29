Pawel Przedpelski’s triumph in the 2021 Grand Prix challenge saw him secure his place as a qualified rider for the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix.

The Polish rider previously featured as a wild card entry in 2016, 2017 and 2021 so will be making his first appearance as one of the main 15 competitors.

Przedpelski is one of three riders set to make their debut as a qualified rider at the 2022 SGP, along with Jack Holder and Dan Bewley, who are replacements for suspended Russian duo, Emil Sayfutdinov and defending champion Artem Laguta.

The 26-year-old spoke to Eurosport ahead of the new season, outlining his prospects and ambitions with the first race set for April 30 in Gorican, Croatia live on discovery+

It was an amazing moment in Zarnovica at the GP Challenge for you and it was an amazing week – you become a father and a GP rider all in the same week.

That was, I think, one of the biggest moments in my life. In one week, how many important things happened to me?!

I became a father and, for the first time in my career, I am going into the GPs. I don’t think I will believe it until the end of my life.

Do you feel ready for this? Do you feel this has come at the right time for you?

I feel ready. All my stuff and all my team is prepared now. We are just waiting now. The first round is pretty close. I am looking forward to starting the GPs.

What are your expectations for this year?

Speedway is a strange sport. You never know what can happen. Many things depend on your bikes and setups. These are very important. I can race with the best riders in the Ekstraliga and I have raced some rounds of the GP as a wild card in Torun. I know all these riders and I will fight for the highest places.

It's a great time for Polish Speedway, in the old days it was just Tomasz Gollob in the GPs on his own. Everyone from Poland was looking at Tomasz. Now there are four Polish riders in the line-up. That must be so much nicer in many ways and you can share the pressure?

That’s good for us – it shows how the level is in Poland. The spectators do not put pressure on you; you put that on yourself. It doesn’t matter for me. I always feel some pressure and I try not to fight with this, but just race with it. Speedway is very important in Poland and you see how many people we have in the stadiums when the GPs are there. I am happy to see four Polish flags this season in the GP.

Your club Torun has lost Emil Sayfutdinov to suspension. But with the riders you have got, do you feel the team has the strength to cover for him?

Of course, we have made many changes in the winter. Now we have a pretty new team. We do not have Emil unfortunately, but everyone knows how the situation is.

We still have good juniors and seniors and our track is good for racing. Our team is pretty young and we can do well.

