Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: Janowski storms to victory in Wroclaw Semi-Final 1 as Madsen battles Dudek

The Polish fans had more to cheer about as Marciej Janowski stormed to victory in Semi-Final 1 in Wroclaw, as Leon Madsen and Patryk Dudek battled for the last place in the final. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:39, an hour ago