Tight up top

Despite Zmarzlik's stellar performance's, he isn't running away with the championship, with both Leon Madsen and Mikkel Michelsen breathing down his neck. The pair sit second and third respectively on equal points, just two points away from Zmarzlik.

Wildcard

This weekend's wildcard in home-grown talent Jan Kvech, who is also competing in FIM SGP 2.

Hello and Welcome

We are ready for round three of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix. This time around, we are at the Marketa Stadium in Prague, where the 16 riders will showcase their racing skills in front of over 9,000 fans.

Zmarzlik sets qualifying pace again as stellar start to season continues

Bartosz Zmarzlik was yet again the fastest man, setting a time of 14.870 to put him on top for the Czech Speedway Grand Prix, held in Prague.

This continues his winning streak of being on top of every qualifying session so far this year.

Setting his time in his first run, no one was able to catch up to him as the track seemed to be getting slower.

Max Fricke was the only other rider to get his fastest lap in the 14s, with a 14.999, leaving him the second fastest man. He continues on his high after winning in Poland two weeks ago. He’s becoming one of the riders to watch in this championship.

Championship after two rounds

Here's how the championship looks leading into tonight's race.

1 - Bartosz Zmarzlik 32pts

2 - Leon Madsen 30pts

3 - Mikkel Michelsen 30pts

4 - Maciej Janowski 29pts

5 - Fredrik Lindgren 24pts

6 - Max Fricke 22pts

7 - Robert Lambert 18pts

8 - Jason Doyle 15pts

9 - Anders Thomsen 15pts

10 - Tai Woffinden 10pts

11 - Matej Zagar 11pts

12 - Pawel Przedpelski 10pts

13 - Jack Holder 10pts

14 - Patryk Dudek 10pts

15 - Martin Vaculik 9pts

16 - Dan Bewley 9pts

'It was an unreal night' - Fricke reflects on Warsaw win

Warsaw Speedway GP winner Max Fricke says that the night of his victory is “something I’ll never forget”.

Fricke stunned the field in Warsaw as he first beat local favourite Bartosz Zmarzlik in the semi-final, then beat out Leon Madsen, Mikkel Michelsen and Fredrik Lindgren, three of the top five in the current standings.

“It definitely took a while to set in [the realisation] after Warsaw,” Fricke told Eurosport ahead of the weekend in Prague. “It was an unreal night, everything worked out really well. My team, everyone, were on form on the night so we had a great performance and an awesome night. It's something I’ll never forget so it took a while to come down from that one.

“I don’t think anything really changed [from disappointing opening weekend in Croatia]. Croatia didn’t really work out. We had a few bike issues - things like that. The first round it was just one of those days. It definitely wasn’t a good one. So I knew I needed to come out and turn it around a little bit for the second round, and a win definitely tops it off.”

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

