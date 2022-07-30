Australia have been crowned Speedway world champions at the Speedway of Nations after beating Great Britain in the Grand Final in Vojens.
On a back and forth night of racing, it was still unclear who would event be in the Grand Final until GB beat Sweden in the very last heat 6-3 to top the charts.
The Grand Final Qualifier saw the Swedes face Australia and a controversial exclusion for Oliver Berntzon saw the Aussies advance.
Max Fricke and Jack Holder then got the better of Brits Dan Bewley and Robert Lambert with a stunning display, taking the decisive race 7-2.
More to follow...
