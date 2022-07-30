Great Britain’s Tai Woffinden has been ruled out of the Speedway of Nations final just hours before the event in Vojens.

The news is a major blow to the defending champions who lose Woffinden to a back injury sustained on Friday.

A statement on the GB Speedway website wrote : “The three-times World Champion took part in a training exercise yesterday (Friday) with five other riders who are all due to race in tonight’s final. Tai was attended to by Great Britain medical staff for injuries sustained to his back.

“He was also assessed by experts at Kolding Sygehus Medical Centre in Kolding where he also underwent X-rays and examinations.

“Our riders' health and safety is always our priority and due to the nature of Tai’s injury and subsequent effects on his movement, a joint decision has been made to withdraw from racing this evening.

“Tai has ensured that his machinery and mechanics will be in the GB pits this evening to assist if needed.”

Woffinden racked up 19 of Britain’s 31 points in the semi-final and his absence will now leave the team down to two riders, Robert Lambert and first reserve Dan Bewley.

Lambert and Bewley were Great Britain’s pair in the 2021 Grand Final in Belle Vue where they secured a 5-4 win over Poland to take the title.

“This is naturally a massive blow," said Great Britain team boss Olly Allen. "Firstly we hope that Tai can recover full fitness as soon as possible.

“However, Robert and Dan have a job to do and we know they can deliver to help us win the Speedway of Nations.”

The holders line up against hosts Denmark, Poland, Australia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland in the final at the Vojens Speedway Centre.

