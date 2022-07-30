Premium Speedway FIM Speedway of Nations 17:30-20:59 Live

HEAT 8 - Milik, Lahti, Kvech, Mustonen

Czech republic get a 1 - 2 against Finland, giving them a nice points haul and putting on a dominating show. Mustonen gets the final two points.

HEAT 7 - Zmarzlik, Lindgren, Dudek, Berntzon

Berntzon's fine form continues but he nearly lost out to Zmarzlik on lap 3. Poland take second and third with Lindgren not able to take third from Dudek, despite all his efforts.

HEAT 6 - Bewley, Holder, Lambert, Fricke

Lambert charges in front but some great team work from Australia puts Holder and Fricke in second and third, taking the heat advantage. Bewley just couldn't get into this heat, riding away with no points.

HEAT 5 - Madsen, Lahti, Michelsen, Mustonen

Salonen hasn't come back for Finland yet. Denmark are able to take full advantage of this and take the seven points in Heat 5. Lahti takes two points for Finland.

HEAT 4 - Zmarzlik, Milik, Dudek, Kvech

Zmarzlik takes the win for Poland but it's the Czech Republic who take the heat advantage with Dudek out at the back.

HEAT 3 - Holder, Lindgren, Fricke, Berntzon

Berntzon charges off to the win leaving the other three battling for the final two points positions. Holder claimed second with Lindgren in third. Fricke was the man with nothing.

Halt in proceedings

Racing has stopped for the moment as we wait for the rain to blow over.

HEAT 2 - Lahti, Bewley, Salonen, Lambert

Great Britain gets off to a great start but Salonen crashes on the opening lap and the red light is shown. The rain is starting to fall in Vojens. Salonen is excluded leaving just Lahti on his own for Finland. Great Britain had another perfect start claiming a nice seven points in their first heat.

HEAT 1 - Milik, Madsen, Kvech, Michelsen

Milik takes the win but its Denmark that walks away with the heat advantage and five points with Madsen second and Michelsen third. Kvech found himself in trouble and was dropped to the back. Good start for the host nation.

The action is upon us

The teams are being showcased. Just a few more minutes until the first heat of the night.

Just the two for Great Britain

With Tai Woffinden out tonight, it is just Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley that will contest for Great Britain.

How the final works

Tonight will consist of a total of 23 heats. All seven teams will compete over 21 heats and the team on top will automatically go through to the Grand Final. The second and third placed teams will battle it out in a Final Qualifier to join the first placed team in the Grand Final.

Hello and Welcome

The final of the 2022 Speedway of Nations is finally upon us. We have seven teams battling it out for chance to be crowned champions. Reigning champions Great Britain will be without their star Tai Woffinden, after he sustained a back injury on Friday.

Team news: GB blow as Woffinden out with back injury

Great Britain’s Tai Woffinden has been ruled out of the Speedway of Nations final just hours before the event in Vojens.

The news is a major blow to the defending champions who lose Woffinden to a back injury sustained on Friday.

A statement on the GB Speedway website wrote: “The three-times World Champion took part in a training exercise yesterday (Friday) with five other riders who are all due to race in tonight’s final. Tai was attended to by Great Britain medical staff for injuries sustained to his back.

“He was also assessed by experts at Kolding Sygehus Medical Centre in Kolding where he also underwent x-rays and examinations.

“Our riders' health and safety is always our priority and due to the nature of Tai’s injury and subsequent effects on his movement, a joint decision has been made to withdraw from racing this evening."

Speedway of Nations Final team line-ups

CZECH REPUBLIC: 1 Vaclav Milik (c), 2 Jan Kvech, 3 Petr Chlupac

1 Vaclav Milik (c), 2 Jan Kvech, 3 Petr Chlupac DENMARK: 1 Leon Madsen (c), 2 Mikkel Michelsen, 3 Anders Thomsen

1 Leon Madsen (c), 2 Mikkel Michelsen, 3 Anders Thomsen FINLAND: 1 Timo Lahti (c), 2 Timi Salonen, 3 Jesse Mustonen

1 Timo Lahti (c), 2 Timi Salonen, 3 Jesse Mustonen GREAT BRITAIN: 1 Robert Lambert, 2 Dan Bewley

1 Robert Lambert, 2 Dan Bewley AUSTRALIA: 1 Jason Doyle (c), 2 Max Fricke, 3 Jack Holder

1 Jason Doyle (c), 2 Max Fricke, 3 Jack Holder SWEDEN: 1 Fredrik Lindgren (c), 2 Oliver Berntzon, 3 Victor Palovaara

1 Fredrik Lindgren (c), 2 Oliver Berntzon, 3 Victor Palovaara POLAND: 1 Bartosz Zmarzlik (c), 2 Patryk Dudek, 3 Maciej Janowski

The Speedway of Nations Final 2022

The 15 teams which began the Speedway of Nations 2022 have been whittled down to seven with only one set to top the podium and crowd new world champions.

The first semi-final saw Australia book their place in the final alongside surprise package Finland, pushing pre-tournament favourites Poland into third place and a race-off against Germany in order to secure their place in the final.

It was a similar story for defending champions Great Britain 24 hours later as they finished down in fourth in semi-final number two and had to beat a spirited France team to go through alongside Sweden and the Czech Republic.

These six teams join Denmark who automatically qualify for the final as hosts and will be saying farewell to team manager Hans Nielsen who will be stepping down after the meeting but is determined to finish on a high

- - -

