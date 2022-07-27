Dane Andres Thomsen is eagerly anticipating contesting the Speedway of Nations in front of a "crazy" home crowd in Vojens.

The Vojens Speedway Centre will host the four-day event featuring 15 national teams having replaced initial venue in Esbjerg in a late switch.

Thomsen who rides for Vojens club Sønderjylland Elite Speedway in the Danish league, told Eurosport the new venue holds many special memories for him and he cannot wait to compete.

“First of all, I will say I feel sorry for Esbjerg that they needed to pull out,” he began. “Anyway, it's on my home track now in Vojens.

“This is the club who can really bring this event to really high level. So for me, it's good. I've been racing there for two years now, for the club. So I know the track pretty well.

“Vojens is a speedway city. So it's going to be amazing, I'm sure. The stadium will be full and it's something special about Vojens.

“I remember when I was a young kid, and we had the Grand Prix there. It was always special to go to Vojens and watch the Grand Prix. So for me, it's really special. And I know the fans there go crazy! So it's going to be a lovely event.”

Thomsen, who will be representing Denmark, is thrilled to be racing on home soil and believes home advantage could be a factor in them winning the Speedway of Nations for the first time in its current format having finished third in 2021 after losing the Grand Final qualifier to eventual winners Great Britain.

“In Denmark,” he added. “In front of the home crowd, you always perform a bit better. And especially in Vojens a special track. All of us have been there many times. So for us that can be a good advantage for us.

"The Danes were really close to get on top of the podium in England, but this year, I'm sure it will be even better. And now we’re straight to the final of course. You're not get the good practice the two days before. But anyway, we know the track pretty well. So I'm sure it's gonna be tough, but everything is possible.

The format of the race sees the hosts automatically advance to the final while their prospective opponents have to face off in two semi-finals in the days prior.

While this may seem like an advantage, it has been suggested that the other teams actually benefit from getting a feel of the track in the semis, something Thomsen agrees with to an extent.

“Of course I would love to have a meeting the day before. But as I said before, we know the track in Vojens and it's going to be tough, of course.

“But everything is possible, as I said racing in front of the home crowd will also make it better so I'm sure that Denmark will be on the podium, but hopefully on the top”.

