An unconvincing Poland sneaked into the Speedway of Nations final after winning a playoff, having finished third in their semi-final behind Australia and Finland.

Australia topped the charts at the end of 21 heats with 35 points after finishing strongly, Jack Holder, Max Fricke and Jason Doyle all playing their part and winning at least one heat a piece.

The Finns stunned the pack with some impressive riding with Timi Solonen and Timo Lahti avoiding a last-place finish in any of their heats and coming through in second on 34 points.

The final place was decided by the race-off between third place Poland, who might have expected to perform better on the night, and Germany, who arguably performed above expectations.

Pre-tournament favourites Poland ultimately showed their class however, and despite the best efforts of German pair Kai Huckenbeck and Norick Blodorn, Patryk Dudek and Bartosz Zmarzlik saw them through in the top two spots.

The trio go through to Saturday's final where they will be up against hosts Denmark and the three qualifiers from Semi-Final 2.

