Premium Speedway FIM Speedway of Nations 17:49-20:59 Live

Results after eight Heats

Ad

So far, the night belongs to Germany, especially Kai Huckenbeck who has won every Heat he's competed in. The Germans are flying but have raced in one extra Heat.

Speedway 'The situation is very hard' - Ukraine team hope to honour homeland at Speedway of Nations AN HOUR AGO

1 - Germany 18pts

2 - Poland 12pts

3 - USA 11pts

4 - Finland 11pts

5 - Australia 10pts

6 - Latvia 5pts

7 - Ukraine 5pts

Heat 8 - Huckenbeck, Becker, Blodorn, Nicol

Hucknbeck is on fire tonight, taking a third win for Germany. Blodorn follows him in second with Becker in third. Nicol came into an issue and was unable to complete the Heat.

Heat 7 - Levishyn, Holder, Fricke, Lysak

Levishyn tried his hardest but Fricke was the one that was victorious for Australia. Holder took the final two points in third with Lysak pointless.

Heat 6 - Gusts, Mihailovs, Lahti, Salonen

Salonen takes the win for Finland with Lahti stealing third on the line. Mihailovs comes second with Gusts in fourth to take two pints for Latvia.

Heat 5 - Zmarzlik, Becker, Janowski, Nicol

The race is suspended after Zmarzlik jumps just a bit too early but Becker is the one that gets a warning for going just before the tapes. On the second running, Poland takes maximum points with Zmarzlik crossing the line first and Janowski following him over. Becker comes third to give USA two points from this heat.

After 4 heats

Germany currently leads the way on 11 points but are the only team to have competed twice. USA sits second on seven points with Poland and Finland neck and neck with five points.

1 - Germany 11pts

2 - USA 7pts

3 - Poland 5pts

4 - Finland 5pts

5 - Australia 4pts

6 - Latvia 2pts

7 - Ukraine 2pts

Heat 4 - Levishyn, Huckenbeck, Melnychuk, Blodorn

Huckenbeck has come out strong tonight with a second win for Germany, followed by Blodorn to take seven points. Ukraine couldn't compete with Marko Levishyn coming in third and Stanislav Melnychuk riding away pointless.

Heat 3 - Lahti, Doyle, Salonen, Holder

Jack Holder takes Australias first win but Jason Doyle struggled in fourth. Timi Salonen and Timo Lahti take five points for Finland.

Heat 2 - Becker, Gusts, Nicol, Mihailovs

Broc Nicol and Luke Becker take seven points for the USA and put on a impressive display. Olegs Mihailovs and Francis Gusts bring home two points in third and fourth.

Heat 1 - Huckenbeck, Zmarzlik, Blodorn, Janowski

A fantastic start from Kai Huckenbeck propels Germany to the first win of the night. Maciej Janowski and Bartosz Zmarzlik come second and third respectively to take five points for Poland.Norick Blodorn rides away empty handed.

Ready for action

The teams have been showcased and the first Heat is just a few minutes away.

Down under to come out on top?

The Aussie trio of Jason Doyle, Max Fricke and Jack Holder will be hoping they're one of the three through tonight. Each rider has been competitive in the SGP and has the firepower to come out on top.

Poland on show

Poland head into the four-day event as red hot favourites with a strong line-up of Bartosz Zmarzlik, Maciej Janowski and Patryk Dudek. Zmarzlik currently sits on top in the Speedway Grand Prix standings so he'll be the man to watch tonight.

UKRAINE'S STANISLAV MELNYCHUK HOPES TO HONOUR WAR-TORN HOMELAND

Stanislav Melnychuk is hoping Ukraine’s participation at the Speedway of Nations will help put a "smile on the faces" of his fellow countrymen amidst the challenging situation in the country.

Ukraine is currently engaged in military conflict with Russia following the latter’s invasion of its neighbour in February.

Read the full story here

Who is in action

In the first semi-final, we have Poland, Latvia, Australia, Germany, USA, Finland and Ukraine battling it out. However, only three of them can join Denmark in Saturday nights final.

Hello and Welcome

The Speedway of Nations has returned for 2022 and we're sure in for an exciting four nights of action in Denmark.

How the Speedway of Nations 2022 works

Eminating from the Vojens Speedway Centre in Denmark, 15 nations will battle it out for the Speedway of Nations title.

Seven nations will compete in each semi-final, each one taking on another across a total of 21 heats.

Each heat will feature two nations going head-to-head with two riders from each team allocated to either gates one and three or two and four.

Scoring will see first place take four points, second place three points, third place two and zero points for last place.

Failure to finish or being disqualified will also result in no points.

The two countries with the most points at the end of the 21 semi-final heats in each qualify for the final.

The third and fourth place teams then go into a final qualifier to determine who else goes into the final.

The three teams from each semi-final then progress to the final where they are joined by hosts Denmark.

Again after 21 heats, the highest-scoring nation advances to the Grand Final where they will be joined by either the second or third place side - who face off in a Grand Final qualifier - to determine this year’s world champions.

Full line up:

Denmark, Great Britain, Poland, Australia, France, Latvia, Sweden, USA, Germany, Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Finland, Slovenia, Italy.

Semi-final 1: Wednesday 27 July – Poland, Latvia, Australia, Germany, USA, Finland, Ukraine.

Semi-final 2: Thursday 28 July – Great Britain, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Italy, Norway.

Final: Saturday 30 July – Denmark, plus top three from each semi-final.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Speedway of Nations live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway 'A wonderful feeling' - Ukraine captain Melnychuk happy to compete at Speedway of Nations 2 HOURS AGO