Premium Speedway FIM Speedway of Nations 17:49-20:59 Live

Action coming up

Ad

The teams are being showcased, ready for the action to kick-off in just over five minutes.

Speedway Speedway of Nations: Highlights of semi-final 1 as Australia, Finland and Poland progress 3 HOURS AGO

Who to watch?

Great Britain are fielding the trio of Tai Woffinden, Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley. Each three have been performing well in this year's Speedway Grand Prix and wi.ll be one of the favourites to make the final. Sweden are also strong contenders with their group of Fredrik Lindgren, Oliver Berntzon and Victor Palovaara

Missed the first semi-final?

Catch the highlights of last nights action before tonight unfolds.

Speedway of Nations: Highlights of semi-final 1 as Australia, Finland and Poland progress

NORWAY TO REPLACE SLOVAKIA IN SEMI-FINAL 2 FOLLOWING MARTIN VACULIK SHOULDER INJURY

Slovakia will be replaced by Norway at the 2022 Speedway of Nations after an injury to Martin Vaculik.

The Speedway GP rider suffered a fractured left shoulder blade in a meeting for his club Stal Gorzow in the PGE Ekstraliga just days before he was set to lead his country out in Vojens, Denmark.

Read the full story here

Who is in action tonight?

France, Sweden, Norway, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Italy and Great Britain will all compete against each other to grab the final three spots in the Grand Final.

Hello and welcome

We're now on to night two of 2022's Speedway of Nations. Tonight, we have Great Britain in action, who will be hoping to join Poland, Australia, Finland and Denmark in Saturday nights final.

Great Britain's 2021 triumph on home soil

Speedway of Nations: Highlights of 2021 final as Great Britain edge out Poland

Poland, Finland, Australia into Speedway of Nations final after thrilling first semi in Vojens

Finland, Australia and Poland will be joining hosts Denmark in Saturday evening's Speedway of Nations Final.

Finland gave it their all on the night and were able to claim one of the automatic spots, but the night belonged to Australia.

The trio of Jack Holder, Max Fricke and Jason Doyle didn’t have the strongest of starts but they battled towards the end of the heats to claim the most points on the night with 35 and topped the first semi-final standings.

Finland were not too far behind with 34 points. Timo Lahti and Timi Salonen left everything out on track, and it was highly rewarding for the underdogs.

The biggest surprise of the evening was Poland not finishing in the top two to qualify automatically, forcing them to have one final battle with Germany. However, when it counted, Poland brought their A game to become the third team through on the night.

The group of Bartosz Zmarzlik, Patryk Dudek and Maciej Janowski will want to forget what happened, but they have their ticket to Saturday and will still be one of the favourites to win.

How the Speedway of Nations 2022 works

Eminating from the Vojens Speedway Centre in Denmark, 15 nations will battle it out for the Speedway of Nations title.

Seven nations will compete in each semi-final, each one taking on another across a total of 21 heats.

Each heat will feature two nations going head-to-head with two riders from each team allocated to either gates one and three or two and four.

Scoring will see first place take four points, second place three points, third place two and zero points for last place.

Failure to finish or being disqualified will also result in no points.

The two countries with the most points at the end of the 21 semi-final heats in each qualify for the final.

The third and fourth place teams then go into a final qualifier to determine who else goes into the final.

The three teams from each semi-final then progress to the final where they are joined by hosts Denmark.

Again after 21 heats, the highest-scoring nation advances to the Grand Final where they will be joined by either the second or third place side - who face off in a Grand Final qualifier - to determine this year’s world champions.

Full line up:

Denmark, Great Britain, Poland, Australia, France, Latvia, Sweden, USA, Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Finland, Slovenia, Italy.

Semi-final 1: Wednesday 27 July – Poland, Latvia, Australia, Germany, USA, Finland, Ukraine.

Semi-final 2: Thursday 28 July – Great Britain, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Italy, Norway.

Final: Saturday 30 July – Denmark, plus top three from each semi-final.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Speedway Speedway of Nations live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway 'A shock but a pleasant one' - Finland upset the odds to reach Speedway of Nations final 20 HOURS AGO