Speedway

Tai Woffinden wins Semi-Final 1 as Leon Madsen problem hands title to Bartosz Zmarzlik

Tai Woffinden won Semi-Final 1 at the Speedway Grand Prix of Sweden, but all eyes were on a mechanical problem for Leon Madsen which handed the title to Bartosz Zmarzlik. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:22, 10 minutes ago