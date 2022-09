Speedway

'This year was tough for me' - Patryk Dudek on remarkable recovery from poor Speedway Grand Prix start

Ahead of the final Speedway Grand Prix meeting of the season, Patryk Dudek talks about his poor start and recovering to fight for a top six spot. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+.

00:01:15, 14 minutes ago