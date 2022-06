Speedway

Thomsen describes SGP Gorzow win as a 'dream come true'

Anders Thomsen says his Speedway Grand Prix win in Gorzow is a 'dream come true' and something he has aimed for since he was three-years-old. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

