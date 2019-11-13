The 2020 Allam British Open, which will take place in Hull for the eighth year, sees Dr Assem Allam reconfirm his commitment to helping grow squash in the region with the Allam family continuing their long association with the ‘Wimbledon of Squash’.

Since their involvement in the event starting in 2012, the prestigious tournament has been hosted at venues such as the KC Stadium, the Airco Arena and most recently the new sports complex at the University of Hull.

The state-of-the-art facility, designed to attract world-class athletes and events to the city, will once again host the tournament with the Sports and Fitness Centre being upgraded last year.

Last season saw Egypt’s World No.2 Nouran Gohar lift her first British Open title, while former World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy claimed his third title after defeating World No.1 Ali Farag in the final with fans from all over the world descending on Hull to witness the action at the PSA World Tour Platinum event.

Joining Dr Allam as title sponsor, the event is brought together by England Squash, the Professional Squash Association and the University of Hull. These four parties will again work together to develop and align both professional and community squash programmes in the Hull region.

“I am once again delighted to bring this elite tournament to the area,” said Dr Assem Allam. “It has become a “must” in the squash calendar for both players and spectators from all over the world to be involved in this iconic tournament. To create a record ninth continuous title sponsorship brings me great satisfaction that this major squash event with so many great memories is now firmly established in the squash calendar.”

England Squash Chief Executive, Keir Worth said: “We are hugely grateful for the continued support from Dr Allam and his family in sponsoring the 2020 Allam British Open. The tournament has gone from strength to strength, and the University of Hull’s new world-class facilities will provide a fantastic venue for this flagship event.”