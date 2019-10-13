World No.5 Gohar had to battle back from two games down and championship ball down to claim the 10th title of her career in Philadelphia.

El Tayeb won the 2017 edition of the event alongside husband Farag as they became the first married couple in sporting history to win the same major title on the same day. And it looked like a repeat could be on the cards after a blistering start from El Tayeb saw the World No.3 power to a two-game lead, while she had the championship within her grasp at 11-10 in the third.

But Gohar dug in to send the match into a fourth, and the tide turned immediately as she put together a series of well-constructed rallies to take the fourth as well. El Tayeb stayed with Gohar until 7-7 in the decider, but Gohar pulled away to claim a 3-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-7 victory which sees her win her third major PSA title, while she will go to World No.2 in the November PSA World Rankings.

“I can’t believe it,” said Gohar after the match.

“It was so tough out there, I felt my legs burning and it was like I was doing court sprints with Nour out there in the first two games. I just tried to hang in there and I didn’t want the crowd to be upset about a bad final match. I was thinking ‘that’s the worst final ever’, but it turns out, and I hope, it was a good one.”

While El Tayeb narrowly missed out on taking the women’s crown, Farag made no mistake in adding to his 17 PSA Tour titles as a masterclass of a performance saw him end ElShorbagy’s unbeaten start to the season in a free-flowing 40-minute contest.

ElShorbagy has already won the J.P. Morgan China Open and Oracle NetSuite Open over the past month, beating Farag in the final of the former, while he was on a 12-match unbeaten run coming into today’s title decider.

But the three-time U.S. Open champion was powerless to prevent his opponent from taking a 3-0 win today. Farag was sublime as he controlled the rallies right from the off, and after claiming a comfortable 11-4 victory in the opening game, he went in for the kill in games two and three, with an off-the-pace ElShorbagy failing to lunge properly in the final game.

Farag becomes the third Egyptian to win the U.S. Open twice after ElShorbagy and the legendary Amr Shabana, while it is his first PSA Tour title of the season.

“To be winning not only a major, but the U.S. Open which is one of the most prestigious tournaments we have on the calendar, it feels amazing,” Farag said.

“It’s a good day for the family, I can’t be too disappointed but there is no one I hate more in this building than Nouran Gohar right now! I’m kidding, both Nouran and Nour played an amazing match and that’s how squash should be played.

“Obviously I’m very proud with how I played as well, Mohamed has had an unbelievable start to the season, to be unbeaten in 12 matches in a row, and I was one of the victims, so to get the win today feels amazing.”

In addition to their earnings of $25,000, both Farag and Gohar qualify for the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals, which will take place in June, 2020. The PSA World Tour Finals features a men’s and women’s draw containing the reigning PSA World Champions and all Platinum title winners. Remaining spots are allocated to the highest-placed players on the Road to Egypt Standings, with points on offer at all PSA World Tour events.

The next PSA World Tour event will be the 2019-20 CIB PSA Women’s World Championships, which takes place in front of Cairo’s iconic Great Pyramid of Giza between October 24 – November 1. A men’s Platinum event – the CIB Egyptian Squash Open – will also be held alongside it. Both will be available on Eurosport Player.

Result – Men’s Final: 2019 FS Investments U.S. Open Squash Championships

[1] Ali Farag (EGY) bt [2] Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) 3-0: 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 (40m)

Result – Women’s Final: 2019 FS Investments U.S. Open Squash Championships

[3] Nouran Gohar (EGY) bt [4] Nour El Tayeb (EGY) 3-2: 3-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-7 (67m)