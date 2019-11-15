The tournament – to be staged between May 6-10, 2020 – will be delivered in partnership with Manchester City Council and will also now include a men’s Silver event, following the inaugural women’s tournament which was held in 2019.

48 men and women will descend on the city as they compete for in excess of $150,000 in prize money, split equally across both draws. New Zealand’s World No.6 Joelle King will look to retain the title she won in May with victory over Welsh World No.9 Tesni Evans.

“Last season’s Manchester Open was undoubtedly a huge success as we brought a PSA Tour event back to the National Squash Centre, and we are delighted to be able to add a men’s event to the tournament next May,” said Tournament Director Tim Garner.

“Hosting the event in May means the tournament will act as a precursor to the Allam British Open, and I’m sure we will witness the drama and excitement that was in abundance at the previous edition of the Manchester Open.

“Manchester is no stranger to hosting top-class sporting events – including the PSA World Championships on three occasions – and we’re looking forward to continuing our strong working relationship with Manchester City Council over the coming months.”

Manchester City Council’s Executive Member for Skills, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Luthfur Rahman, said: “Manchester has a great tradition of hosting world class squash and establishing an annual world tour event is another step forward for the sport in the city. We also want to ensure that there are opportunities for our residents, who are inspired by these great athletes, to take up squash at a local club or sports centre.

“We see squash as an important part of the City’s sporting offer and our aim of getting more residents active and living healthier lives.”

Tickets for the 2020 Manchester Open will go on sale at the end of November. The tournament will also be broadcast live on Eurosport Player.