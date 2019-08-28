From September 2019 – June 2020, squash fans will be able to watch action from the sport’s biggest tournaments live on Eurosport Player.

The first tournament of the season to be broadcast will be the Open de France – Nantes 2019 presented by Tailor Capital between September 10–14, while a further eight tournaments will be shown before the end of 2019.

This includes the CIB PSA Women’s World Championships, which will be staged in front of Cairo’s famous Great Pyramid of Giza and broadcast live between October 26 – November 1, and the PSA Men’s World Championship in Doha, Qatar between November 8-15.

New York’s iconic Grand Central Terminal hosts the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions in January, while the Dunlop British Junior Championships, the British Open, the inaugural Mauritius Open and the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals are all set to be broadcast live before the season draws to a close.

“The PSA Tour calendar continues to go from strength to strength and we’re looking forward to showcasing all of the drama and storylines from the tour as the world’s greatest squash players compete at some of the most iconic locations in world sport,” said PSA Chief Operating Officer Lee Beachill.

“Spectacular venues such as the Great Pyramid of Giza, Grand Central Terminal and East Wintergarden transcend the sport, and we are pleased to be able to bring all of the action from those incredible locations to squash fans around the world.”

Eurosport Player Schedule 19/20

Open de France – Nantes 2019 presented by Tailor Capital: September 10-14, 2019

Oracle NetSuite Open: September 27-30, 2019

FS Investments U.S. Open Squash Championships: October 5-12, 2019

CIB PSA Women’s World Championship: October 26 – November 1, 2019

CIB Egyptian Squash Open: October 26 – November 1, 2019

PSA Men’s World Championship: November 8-15, 2019

Channel VAS Championships at St. George’s Hill: November 19-24, 2019

Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open: December 2-8, 2019

J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions: January 9-17, 2020

The Walter Family Windy City Open: February 27 – March 4, 2020

Canary Wharf Classic: March 8-13, 2020

Black Ball Squash Open: March 8-14, 2020

Grasshopper Cup: March 18-22, 2020

El Gouna International: April 10-17, 2020

Manchester Open: April 21-26, 2020**

British Open: May 25-31, 2020**

Necker Gestion Privee Mauritius Open: June 3-7, 2020

PSA World Tour Finals: June 19-26, 2020

** Dates subject to change