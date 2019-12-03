This season’s edition of the Manchester Open follows the inaugural women’s-only tournament earlier this year – where New Zealand’s Joelle King beat Tesni Evans of Wales in the final – and will feature a men’s event alongside the women’s.

Manchester has a history of hosting the world’s greatest squash players, with the 2008, 2013 and 2017 PSA World Championships being held in the city, while the historic British Open has also been staged in Manchester on four occasions.

“We’re delighted to give squash fans the opportunity to watch a number of the world’s top men and women battle it out for the honour of becoming Manchester Open champion,” said Tournament Director Tim Garner.

“Last season’s tournament resulted in some exceptional squash being played out in front of captivated crowds, and, alongside Manchester City Council, we will work hard to ensure that next year’s tournament will be even better.”

Tickets start from £7.50 and will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

For more information on the 2019 Manchester Open, visit the official tournament website.