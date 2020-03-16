Eurosport Player was due to screen the Grasshopper Cup in Zurich this week plus the El Gouna International Squash Open in Egypt in April.

The decision comes following the World Health Organisation’s declaration on Wednesday that COVID-19 is a global pandemic, the 30-day travel restriction announced by the United States for foreign nationals from 26 European countries and the numerous local government orders on restrictions, bans or cancellations of public gatherings or events.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make as we know that this will have an impact on our players and PSA Tour promoters,” said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

“However, given the circumstances and the risks involved in international travel in the wake of this global pandemic, we felt that this was the only appropriate action in order to protect the health and wellbeing of all players, promoters, spectators, staff and the wider squash community.

“We will continue to monitor any updates in the directives of government health authorities and will work closely with tournament organisers in order to reschedule their tournaments for later in the year where possible.

“In the meantime, on behalf of everyone associated with the PSA, I would like to extend our sympathies to everyone affected by the virus and our thoughts are with them and their families at this difficult time.”