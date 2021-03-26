Laura Massaro has told the See Sporty Be Sporty Podcast of the importance of high-profile athletes championing gender equality in sport.

Massaro won the world title in 2013 beating Nour El Sherbini in Penang in Malaysia. However, she received £16,300 less than the male world champion of the same year, Nick Matthew.

The 37-year-old was also a two-time silver medalist at the worlds, in 2012 in the Cayman Island, and in 2015 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and she told the See Sporty Be Sporty Podcast the importance of the fight for equality.

“You have to see your role models and the people you look up to in your sport fighting for equality and for what you deserve as a female,” said Massaro.

She would retire in 2019 after the British Open, and retirement has given her the space to push for further equality.

I probably could have done a bit more whilst I was playing. Now I’m on the other side I try and do that.

The former world number one spoke to the See Sporty Be Sporty Podcast as part of Totally Runable Ltd and See Sporty Be Sporty CIC’s Role Models campaign. The campaign is currently putting posters featuring inspiring female role models aged 10-16 in front of 355,000 pupils in primary schools this term.

The team’s Role Models project launched in March, with the podcast season continuing weekly and also featuring Bethany England, Stacey Copeland and Emily Freeman.

