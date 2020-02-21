16yo Stacey to become youngest Superbikes rider

Stacey will line up on April 10 at Silverstone when the new calendar begins at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 11 days.

The Eccleshall rider has long been regarded as a future star in the sport havingfinished third in the British Motostar Moto3 GP championship in 2017 and 2018.

Stacey was given special dispensation to make the leap into the big time after finishing third in the Pirelli National Superstock when moving up to 600cc class last year.

Now moving up to 1000cc, he concedes it will take some time to get used to the bike and surroundings, but is relishing the challenge and confident he has what it takes to shine.

"There is no pressure on me and I love to learn the bike and understand it," Stacey said.

"That was what I did last year in the Superstock 600 class and we were fighting for the title at the final round."