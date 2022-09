Superbikes

Alvaro Bautista hits out at ‘great champion’ Jonathan Rea for ‘unacceptable’ manoeuvre at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea collided with championship leader Alvaro Bautista during Race 2 at Magny-Cours. Rea received a long-lap penalty for the incident. However, Bautista called out Rea for an “unacceptable, intentional” manoeuvre.

00:03:38, 40 minutes ago