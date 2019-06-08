Bautista, who started second on the grid, secured a 12th win of 14 races in the season, having missed out on pole by under two tenths of a second earlier on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Jonathan Rea set a new track record to secure Superpole, but he was overtaken on the opening lap.

The Aruba.it Ducati racer added another 25 points to his tally as he finished 7.1 seconds ahead of Michael van der Mark in one of the most processional World Superbike racers in recent times.

Yamaha racer Van der Mark makes it 24 career podium finishes, equalling the record of two-time Superbike World Champion Fred Merkel.

An investigation was launched after Alex Lowes was denied third place and championship points following a controversial collision with Rea on the final turn, and fourth-placed Marco Melandri could yet be promoted onto the podium.

Lowes remounted and crossed the line in 16th, and a dejected Rea told Eurosport: "It completely was not my intention. My race was horrible. I can't stop thinking of Alex now, I tried for the cutback but we came together.

" I am so, so so sorry that he went down. It really wasn't my intention and I'm really sorry. "

"I tried to stop by the garage but it was on deaf ears right now, so hopefully I can go later and apologise as it wasn't my intention to have contact."