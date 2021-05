Superbikes

'Mr record breaker' - Jonathan Rea becomes first rider in Superbikes history to reach 100 wins at Aragon

Jonathan Rea became the first man to win 100 races in a single class of FIM road racing world championships at MotorLand Aragón on Saturday. The six-time world champion completed a Kawasaki one-two, finishing ahead of Alex Lowes with Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu in third to complete the podium.

