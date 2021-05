Superbikes

Superbikes - Johnathan Rea delighted with milestone 100th race win in Aragón

Jonathan Rea became the first rider in Superbikes history to reach 100 wins at Motorland Aragon on Saturday. The six-time world champion came under pressure from fellow Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes who finished second, but held his lead for the entirety of the race. Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu made up the podium in third.

00:01:05, an hour ago