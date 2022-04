Superbikes

Alvaro Bautista claims Aragon double ahead of Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu in Aragon

Alvaro Bautista secured his sixth career double with victory in race two in Aragon as the WSBK season began in style. Jonathan Rea, winner of race one on Saturday, took second ahead of defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. Bautista, who won the superpole earlier on Sunday, leads the world championship standings for Ducati.

00:02:49, an hour ago