Superbikes

'Number one!' - Toprak Razgatlioglu takes World SBK pole in Aragon ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea

'Number one!' - Toprak Razgatlioglu takes the World SBK pole position in Aragon ahead of his likely title rivals Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea. The world champion looks in very fine form as he looks to continue his astonishing rise in the sport in the 2022 season with Rea desperate to get back on top himself.

00:02:18, 38 minutes ago