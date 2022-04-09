Superbikes

'What a glorious start!' - Jonathan Rea storms to opening World Superbike victory at Aragon

'What a glorious start!' - Jonathan Rea storms to an inspired opening World Superbike victory at Aragon to get the season rolling in style. Alvaro Bautista came second as Rea took a ninth win at the venue. He is looking to get his top-ranked status back after coming up short last season, and this was the perfect start to his campaign. Stream the season live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:13, 22 minutes ago