‘You chuck about 95% of it away’ – James Whitham on how BSB bikes become ‘weapons’

In the latest episode of Whit & Wisdom, James Whitham breaks down how road-going 1000cc superbikes are taken apart and converted into British Superbike Championship 240 brake horsepower (bhp) "weapons". The BSB season begins on Friday April 15 and every race will be available live on Eurosport and discovery+ with the best of the action and instant highlights across social media.

