'Another glorious win' - Alvaro Bautista closes in on WSBK title with Race One win in San Juan

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista took a step closer to a first WSBK title with victory in Race One in Juan. Jonathan Rea finished second while reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu recovered from a crash to finish third.

00:02:51, 7 minutes ago