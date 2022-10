Superbikes

'I cant believe my eyes' - Toprak Razgatlioglu crashes during Race One in San Juan

Toprak Razgatlioglu's chances of defending his WSBK title suffered a devastating blow as he crashed during Race One in San Juan. He ultimately recovered to finish third but championship leader Alvaro Bautista took the as he closes in on a first championship.

00:00:15, an hour ago