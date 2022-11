Superbikes

Champion Alvaro Bautista wins final race of season after red flag

World Superbikes 2022 champion Alvaro Bautista won the final race of the season as Race 2 was red-flagged in the final five laps as two riders went down and the race officials called it. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

