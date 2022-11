Superbikes

'Thanks to my team' - Jonathan Rea said he 'enjoyed' season despite trailing Alvaro Bautista

Hear from Jonathan Rea after the final race of the 2022 WOlrd Superbikes season. Rea said that he really enjoyed the season despite trailing champion Alvaro Bautista for large portions of it. He also paid tribute to his team. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:00:44, a minute ago