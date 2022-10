Superbikes

British Superbikes: 'Struck gold at last!' - Bradley Ray claims maiden title as Glenn Irwin wins at Brands Hatch

A fifth place finish in the opening race at Brands Hatch was enough to secure Bradley Ray his first British Superbike Championship title. Glenn Irwin won the race ahead of Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin in second and third respectively.

00:02:46, 7 minutes ago