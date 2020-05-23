Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

Round 5, Uninterrupted Coverage
Round 5, Berlin
Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Carl Forgarty joins the Whit and Friends team to discuss one of the most dramatic wins of his extraordinary career.
Eurosport commentator Greg Haines takes a look back at all the action from Phillip Island before the World Superbike season had to be halted.
Italian rookie Andrea Locatelli (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) dominated the first Supersport World Championship race of 2020.
Jonathan Rea wins the Superpole race by the finest of margins!
"Yes he is! Yes he is!" - Lowes and Rea's epic Race 2 finish.
Jonathan Rea's Race 1 at the 2020 World Superbikes Australia came to an abrupt end.
Toprak Razgatlioglu is delighted to take the Superbike World Championship lead after winning Race 1 at Phillip Island in Australia.
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins Race 1 of WSBK: Australia in the most dramatic of fashion...
It's nearly time for the 2020 World Superbike season. Watch all the action LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
We take a look back at the best races of the 2019 season on Eurosport in World Supersport. Which was your favourite? Post your comments...