Toprak Razgatlioglu was the fastest after recording the best lap time of the day on Free Practice 1 at the Acerbis Catalunya Superbike World Championship event.
The morning dry conditions were conducive to the best times with the afternoon much more mixed and difficult to navigate, and the PATA YAMAHA rider made the most of his chance.
Razgatlioglu was the first of three Yamaha riders at the head of the pack, followed by teammate Michael van der Mark and then US rider Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha).
Gerloff's dramatic late lap time earned him a last spot in the front three, with fellow GRT teammate Federico Caricasulo in 14th.
Team HRC's Alvara Bautista had looked set to carry the session with the fastest time after leading for much of the practice but opted not to challenge at the death, allowing the Yamaha riders to sneak in ahead and push him down to fifth.
Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) took fifth and HRC's Leon Haslam could only take a disappointing 18th place, though put in a strong showing in Free Practice 2, beset by rain.
TOP SIX
1) Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) 1’42.140s
2) Michael van der Mark (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +0.169s
3) Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team) +0.338s
4) Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) +0.373s
5) Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.474s
6) Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +0.495s