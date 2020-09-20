Chaz Davies became the seventh different winner this season in Race 2 of WorldSBK: Catalunya on Sunday.

The ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati rider grabbed his first win on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with American Garrett Gerloff impressively taking his maiden World Superbike podium.

Davies took an early lead which he held on to despite Van der Mark being on his tail throughout.

The Dutch rider - who won the Superpole earlier in the day - was overtaken by Gerloff who remarkably moved up from fifth into the top three. However, a mistake on lap 10 cost Gerloff and allowed the Van der Mark through to eventually secure second.

Championship leader Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) extended his lead at the top of the standings with a fourth place finish.

THE TOP SIX

1. Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)

2. Michael van der Mark (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +2.460s

3. Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team) +2.559s

4. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +8.040s

5. Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +13.196s

6. Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +14.232s

