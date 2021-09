Superbikes

Highlights: Jonathan Rea wins Barcelona Superpole after elbow bump with rival Toprak Razgatlioglu

Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu are in fierce battle in the Superbike World Championship in 2021, with the Northern Irishman holding the edge after winning the Superpole race in Barcelona on Sunday.

