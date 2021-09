Superbikes

'Just not sporting' - The team discuss incident between Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu

Ahead of the race in Catalunya the Eurosport World Superbikes team discuss the issue that happened in France between Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. For James Toseland he still feels that Rea was unsporting in his behaviour and should have accepted that he was beaten by the better man during the Superpole.

