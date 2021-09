Superbikes

Michael Ruben Rinaldi wins Race 2 in Catalunya as Toprak Razgatlioglu retakes championship lead

Michael Ruben Rinaldo took victory for Ducati in Race 2 at Catalunya as Toprak Razgatlioglu finished second to retake the WSBK championship lead. Razgatlioglu leads six-time world champion Jonathan Rea by one point heading into Round 10 at Jerez.

00:01:46, 19 minutes ago