Superbikes

WorldSBK Catalunya round - ‘Jonathan Rea is having all the luck!' – Toprak Razgatlıoğlu retires from lead of race

Jonathan Rea retook the World Superbike championship lead after Toprak Razgatlıoğlu retired during Race 1 of the Catalunya round. Scott Redding went on to win the race with Rea fourth. The six-time WorldSBK champion leads Razgatlıoğlu by six points in the overall standings.

00:00:56, an hour ago