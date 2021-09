Superbikes

WorldSBK Catalunya round - Leon Haslam, Alex Lowes involved in early crash as Race 2 red-flagged

Leon Haslam (Team HRC) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team) were involved in an early crash as Race 2 was red-flagged. Both riders would emerged unscathed from the incident but Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad) would require hospital attention from another crash that was not televised. Michael Rinaldi won the race once it restarted.

