Superbikes

'A perfect 10!' - Alvaro Bautista comes home for tenth win in a row with Superpole victory in Catalunya

The Superbikes world does have a clue how to stop Alvaro Bautista at the moment. On Sunday morning the Spaniard came home for an impressive tenth win in a row, triumphing in the Superpole race in Catalunya. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:02:18, 15 hours ago