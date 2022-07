Superbikes

Fireworks as Toprak Razgatlioglu overtakes Scott Redding in dramatic last lap and take second behind Alvaro Bautista

'He's nowhere near close enough to take Scott Redding.' Those were the words of Greg Haines on Toprak Razgatlioglu going into the final lap of Race 1 in the Czech Republic. In the end of the world champion produced a stunning ride to overtake Redding and finish second ahead of race winner Alvaro Bautista.

00:02:14, an hour ago