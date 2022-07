Superbikes

WorldSBK 2022: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins superpole after big scare for Jonathan Rea at Most

Toprak Razgatlioglu profited from an overly eager Jonathan Rea disappearing into the gravel to take victory in the superpole race at the Autodrom Most. Victory carried the defending WSBK champion closer to championship leader Alvaro Bautista and Rea in second.

00:02:08, an hour ago